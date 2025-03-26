The Bold athletes’ wishlist

By Brady Locke and Harsh Kumar

At the end of every academic semester, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students have the opportunity to fill out a Course Operations Survey, a chance to “make your voice heard and to express your honest feedback on your learning experience,” according to TMU’s website.

The Eyeopener wanted to give TMU Bold varsity athletes a similar opportunity. While often recognized by their in-game performance, their perspectives outside of the sport are as valuable as their contributions to the athletics program.

Athletes look beyond their sporting experiences at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC). What the school itself offers can matter just as much, if not more, than what they’ll find on the court, rink or pitch. As it turns out, there are some improvements they still want to see.

While Bold athletes are generally satisfied with their respective teams, some of them had a chance to act like a kid asking Santa for their favourite toy again.

Here are some of their suggestions:

Magdalena Vukojev – Women’s basketball

The TMU Bold have a designated section on their website to honour their “Athletes of the Week” and “Stars of the Week,” but first-year guard Magdalena Vukojev believes the recognition initiative can be taken further.

“I think something that would be cool for us to have is a local fast food place close to the MAC to sponsor a player of the week—[for example] Wingstop—and that player could get a free meal or a deal or whatever the benefit would be,” suggested Vukojev.

Imisi Motunde – Men’s basketball

Similarly, Imisi Motunde, one of the newest recruits of the men’s basketball team, has had a taste of what the games look like at the MAC. Looking ahead to his first year with the Bold in the Fall 2025 semester, Motunde is already looking for bigger recognition at the end of games.

“I’d say a player of the game award. I know other schools do that—like a gift card, like a sponsored place or a little meal out somewhere. I think that would be fun to have,” said Motunde.

Kait Nichols – Women’s basketball

After two years stuck on the sidelines with injuries, third-year guard Kait Nichols returned to the court craving buckets…in the game and on the sideline. She said she’d like the team to bring out a tub of bubble gum for an extra burst before hitting the floor.

“I would say maybe a sponsorship by Juicy Fruit for gum for games and practices,” she said.

Hailey Franco-DeRyck – Women’s basketball

Second-year forward Hailey Franco-DeRyck is looking to relax in between games and would not mind if the Bold helped out.

“Thinking outside the box, I’d probably say massage chairs in the team room,” she said. Although she admits adding massage chairs would “run up the electrical bill.”

Jayden Fox – Women’s hockey

In the same boat, second-year women’s hockey defender Jayden Fox said she’d enjoy it if the team got a masseuse, with no particular reason in mind.

“Just feel like it would be nice,” she said matter-of-factly.

Kerrin Kerr – Women’s hockey

Second-year forward Kerrin Kerr has been dealing with a sports hernia and was forced to be a red-shirt this season.

Despite the setback, Kerr didn’t step completely away from the team. Instead, she took on a staff role and has been tracking stats for the women’s hockey team with the help of other players who also aren’t playing—a role she believes should be permanent.

“I think a cool addition to our team, specifically, is someone who is dedicated to helping with statistics for our team,” she said hopefully.

Mary Rioflordio – Women’s volleyball

Mary Rioflorido, now in her fourth year at TMU, has loved every perk that the team has offered during her experience as a libero with the women’s volleyball team. Rather than suggesting something new for the Bold to implement, she hopes they can continue to increase student and fan engagement, particularly during the teams’ theme games.

“[Theme nights] were promoted well by the media team. It was fun to do walk-in photos dressed according to the theme,” said Rioflorido. “When students are given something in return [like food and prize draws], there is a bigger turnout of fans. Would love to see more [games] where students can come dressed up according to a theme.”

Being a psychology student, Rioflorido said mental health is a huge part of her life—not only for herself but for her studies. Rioflorido said she is proud to be a part of the Bold due to the team’s commitment to various causes through theme games and events such as their annual “Volleybrawl” tournament in April—where funds go to a cause of the team’s choosing.

While she’s happy with the team’s initiatives during her four years with the Bold, mental health is a cause she’d like to see take centre stage down the line.