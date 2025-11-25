All I want for Christmas is…the Imperial Pub

Dear Santa,

I’ll keep this short big guy, there’s only one thing I’m looking for.

I think I’ve been a good man this year, a real stand up guy and I don’t think this is too much to ask for.

You and I both know where this campus is headed. Imperial was the only spot on campus with the slightest amount of holiday cheer and cozy vibes. Where else are we supposed to huddle around a decommissioned fireplace and read the covers of books that haven’t been opened in years?

Competitors have already jumped on the festive gap in the market. I got an egg nog from the Met Pub the other day! They’re selling egg nog! It wasn’t on the menu, but the bartender took a few minutes in the back and viola.

Seriously Mr. Claus, It was the only establishment that felt like Christmas year-round! Especially when it was 30 people over capacity and the only seat was some graduate student’s warm lap.

Now I expect swift action from you and your best. On Christmas morning please, bring back the Imperial Pub.

Sincerely,

A student that wants a canoe of fries and a beer

