Bold sail over Lakers in fourth straight win

By Jonathan Reynoso

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team ran the Nipissing Lakers out of the Mattamy Athletics Centre (MAC) with a commanding 95-59 win Saturday night.

The Bold come into this matchup with the Lakers after a thrilling overtime victory against the Laurentian Voyaguers.

The first quarter saw the Lakers jump to the early 17-20 lead as first-year forward Chris-Evrard Malongas’ eight first quarter points were enough to push the Lakers ahead by three.

Strong play from third-year guard/forward Deandre Goulbourne kept the Bold in the game, making his mark offensively in the opening frame, as the former Centennial College Colt chipped in seven of his season high 23 points.

TMU shut down the MAC in the second quarter, outscoring Nipissing 32-10, where second-year guard Maxime Louis-Jean racked up 10 of his 15 points in the game as the Bold jumped out to a 19 point lead heading into half.

The rest of the contest saw TMU remain in control, as the team shot a blistering 45 per cent from three, where Goulbourne led all players with cashing in five triples.

The potent offence was accompanied by lockdown defence for the Bold, which was also led by Goulbourne, adding four steals and a block—a combined nine stocks over the past two games—as TMU tops Nipissing by 36.

UP NEXT: The Bold will have a month off before they take on the UNBC Timberwolves in the new year in an exhibition match Jan. 4, 2026, to prepare for the second half of the Ontario University Athletics regular season. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the MAC.

