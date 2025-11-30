Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Jonathan Reynoso on November 30, 2025 0 Comments
Deandre Goulbourne attacking a defender off the dribble
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
Bold sail over Lakers in fourth straight win

November 30, 2025

By Jonathan Reynoso

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team ran the Nipissing Lakers out of the Mattamy Athletics Centre (MAC) with a commanding 95-59 win Saturday night.

The Bold come into this matchup with the Lakers after a thrilling overtime victory against the Laurentian Voyaguers.

The first quarter saw the Lakers jump to the early 17-20 lead as first-year forward Chris-Evrard Malongas’ eight first quarter points were enough to push the Lakers ahead by three.

Aidan Wilson setting a screen on a Nipissing player
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
Aaron Rhooms looking at a referee to receive the ball to put the ball in bounds
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
A TMU player in a triple threat position
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
Deandre Goulbourne shooting a contested right hand push shot
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Strong play from third-year guard/forward Deandre Goulbourne kept the Bold in the game, making his mark offensively in the opening frame, as the former Centennial College Colt chipped in seven of his season high 23 points.

Kevin Toth dribbling up the court
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
Aidan Wilson going through his free throw routine
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
David DeaVeiro walking in front of the bench
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
Aaron Rhooms looking into the distance
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

TMU shut down the MAC in the second quarter, outscoring Nipissing 32-10, where second-year guard Maxime Louis-Jean racked up 10 of his 15 points in the game as the Bold jumped out to a 19 point lead heading into half.

Deandre Goulbourne with his hands on his back
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU Bold men's basketball team standing over their coach drawing a play
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
David DeAveiro drawing up a play during a stoppage of play
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
The TMU Bold men's basketball team coming onto the court after a stoppage of play
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

The rest of the contest saw TMU remain in control, as the team shot a blistering 45 per cent from three, where Goulbourne led all players with cashing in five triples.

TMU Bold men's basketball team boxing out Nipissing players for a rebound
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
A TMU player catching the ball in the corner
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
A TMU player guarding a Nippising player with the ball
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)
Deandre Goulbourne shooting a contested corner jump shot
(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

The potent offence was accompanied by lockdown defence for the Bold, which was also led by Goulbourne, adding four steals and a block—a combined nine stocks over the past two games—as TMU tops Nipissing by 36.

UP NEXT: The Bold will have a month off before they take on the UNBC Timberwolves in the new year in an exhibition match Jan. 4, 2026, to prepare for the second half of the Ontario University Athletics regular season. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the MAC.

READ OUR LATEST ISSUE: