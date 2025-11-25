Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Dylan Marks on November 25, 2025 0 Comments
Sketches of storyboards, stick people and speech bubbles on a blue background with the word "comics" centred in a bold font.
(GRAY MOLOY & RACHEL CHENG/THE EYEOPENER)
All Fun & Satire

Frankie got run over by a reindeer

November 25, 2025

By Gray Moloy

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS?

Sign up for our newsletter

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Read Next →

Photo of a row of townhouses on opposite sides of the frame with an illustration of a crack.

All

And they were roommates…

Woman looking upwards on a black background while holding a painting.

All

Exile, art and the unwavering bond of a father and daughter

Image of three people sitting on a blue couch talking into microphones.

All

‘Localizing the Intifada:’ Art and Indigenous-Palestinian solidarity

Leave a Reply

READ OUR LATEST ISSUE: