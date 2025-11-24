These are the TMSU 2025 fall by-election candidates

By Amira Benjamin

The fall by-elections for the Toronto Metropolitan Student Union (TMSU) has begun, with a total of 13 slates and 26 independent candidates.

At the September Special General Meeting, a motion to postpone the fall by-elections to the winter 2026 semester failed, as previously reported by The Eyeopener. The April general election results were voided following an investigation into the union.

The candidate forum was held on Friday and the online voting period was set to run from Nov. 24-26. But as of Monday afternoon, the TMSU announced in an email that the voting period will be delayed a day from Nov. 25-27.

Disclaimer: the list of candidates was found on the TMSU website, where you can find more information about the by-elections.

Team Forward

President – Faizan Ansari

Vice President Education – Gyan Kalra

Vice President Equity – Mariami Aslanikashvili

Vice President Operations – Rohan Ramchandani

Vice President Student Life & Events – Victoria Alcantara

Team Justice

President – Zain Baig

Vice President Education – Teresa Baricevic

Vice President Equity – Megan Morgan

Vice President Operations – Ahmmad Haidary

Vice President Student Life & Events – Polly Yang

Students Leading Tomorrow

President – Koby Biya

Vice President Education – Naya Haj Mohamad

Vice President Equity – Mustafa Chaudhry

Vice President Operations – Mohammad Aamir

Guardians

Vice President Equity – Muneeb Muhammed

Vice President Education – Talha Jogiat

Future

Faculty of Arts Director – Moaaz Lulat

Faculty of Arts Director – Raiyan Mirja

Flames

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Hashir Fatmi

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Eias Kapadia

Zenith

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Ishan Dubey

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Thomas Fronczkowski

AB^2

Faculty of Science Director – Amitoz Banga

Faculty of Science Director – Alex Banoub

Catalyst

Faculty of Science Director – Sakina Haider

Faculty of Science Director – Shoaib Sheriff

Focus

Faculty of Science Director – Shayan Khattak

Faculty of Science Director – Abdullah Saiyid

Freedom

Faculty of Creative School Director – Jennifer Khoury Baini

Faculty of Creative School Director – Lev Rudovskiy

Hetavi & Mezghan

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Hetavi Shah

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Mezhgan Siddiqui

Fusion

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Fayez Addas

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Jan Khan

Independent Candidates

President – Newton Doan

President – Muhammad Hanan

President – Levi Li

Vice President Operations – Zayd Kapadia

Vice President Student Life & Events – Abdullah Badat

Vice President Student Life & Events – Vinayak Mathur

Vice President Student Life & Events – Alya Rizwan

Faculty of Arts Director – Rana Ak

Faculty of Community Services Director – Abrahim Ahmad

Faculty of Community Services Director – Faiz Memon

Faculty of Community Services Director – Mateen Saleem

Faculty of Creative School Director – Ethan Elharrar

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Omar Ahmed

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Farouk Elbattay

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Shammis Jumah Ali

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Benjamin Sadegh

Faculty of Medicine Director – Prabhkirat Kaur

Faculty of Medicine Director – Nabeel Mansuri

Faculty of Science Director – Hamza Nasir

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Muhammad Mulla

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Latif Syed

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Fraz Haider

Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Afrasiyab Syed

International Director – Harsham Dave

International Director – Shayan Obaid

International Director – Khaja Kamil Ahmed Mohiuddin

