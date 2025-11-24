These are the TMSU 2025 fall by-election candidates

By Amira Benjamin
The fall by-elections for the Toronto Metropolitan Student Union (TMSU) has begun, with a total of 13 slates and 26 independent candidates.
At the September Special General Meeting, a motion to postpone the fall by-elections to the winter 2026 semester failed, as previously reported by The Eyeopener. The April general election results were voided following an investigation into the union.
The candidate forum was held on Friday and the online voting period was set to run from Nov. 24-26. But as of Monday afternoon, the TMSU announced in an email that the voting period will be delayed a day from Nov. 25-27.
Disclaimer: the list of candidates was found on the TMSU website, where you can find more information about the by-elections.
Team Forward
President – Faizan Ansari
Vice President Education – Gyan Kalra
Vice President Equity – Mariami Aslanikashvili
Vice President Operations – Rohan Ramchandani
Vice President Student Life & Events – Victoria Alcantara
Team Justice
President – Zain Baig
Vice President Education – Teresa Baricevic
Vice President Equity – Megan Morgan
Vice President Operations – Ahmmad Haidary
Vice President Student Life & Events – Polly Yang
Students Leading Tomorrow
President – Koby Biya
Vice President Education – Naya Haj Mohamad
Vice President Equity – Mustafa Chaudhry
Vice President Operations – Mohammad Aamir
Guardians
Vice President Equity – Muneeb Muhammed
Vice President Education – Talha Jogiat
Future
Faculty of Arts Director – Moaaz Lulat
Faculty of Arts Director – Raiyan Mirja
Flames
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Hashir Fatmi
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Eias Kapadia
Zenith
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Ishan Dubey
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Thomas Fronczkowski
AB^2
Faculty of Science Director – Amitoz Banga
Faculty of Science Director – Alex Banoub
Catalyst
Faculty of Science Director – Sakina Haider
Faculty of Science Director – Shoaib Sheriff
Focus
Faculty of Science Director – Shayan Khattak
Faculty of Science Director – Abdullah Saiyid
Freedom
Faculty of Creative School Director – Jennifer Khoury Baini
Faculty of Creative School Director – Lev Rudovskiy
Hetavi & Mezghan
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Hetavi Shah
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Mezhgan Siddiqui
Fusion
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Fayez Addas
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Jan Khan
Independent Candidates
President – Newton Doan
President – Muhammad Hanan
President – Levi Li
Vice President Operations – Zayd Kapadia
Vice President Student Life & Events – Abdullah Badat
Vice President Student Life & Events – Vinayak Mathur
Vice President Student Life & Events – Alya Rizwan
Faculty of Arts Director – Rana Ak
Faculty of Community Services Director – Abrahim Ahmad
Faculty of Community Services Director – Faiz Memon
Faculty of Community Services Director – Mateen Saleem
Faculty of Creative School Director – Ethan Elharrar
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Omar Ahmed
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Farouk Elbattay
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Shammis Jumah Ali
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Director – Benjamin Sadegh
Faculty of Medicine Director – Prabhkirat Kaur
Faculty of Medicine Director – Nabeel Mansuri
Faculty of Science Director – Hamza Nasir
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Muhammad Mulla
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Latif Syed
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Fraz Haider
Faculty of Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Afrasiyab Syed
International Director – Harsham Dave
International Director – Shayan Obaid
International Director – Khaja Kamil Ahmed Mohiuddin
