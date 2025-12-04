TMSU’s Semi-Annual General Meeting meets quorum for the first time since 2022

By Amira Benjamin and Vihaan Bhatnagar

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) held their Semi-Annual General Meeting (SAGM) on Tuesday, meeting quorum for the first time at an SAGM since December 2022.

Seventeen by-law amendments were packaged into one motion and called to a vote, which passed by a narrow majority. The SAGM ran for two hours and was adjourned following a motion by a student, despite some general members’ motions being tabled – and not given the opportunity to be debated. The SAGM agenda can be found on the TMSU’s website.

The meeting included approving ratified financial statements and meeting minutes from previous 2022-24 meetings, re-appointing the accounting firm BDO as independent auditors and a presentation of MNP’s findings from their investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption within the TMSU.

MNP’s forensic advisors were contracted by TMSU’s law firm, St. Lawrence Barristers, after an individual or a group of individuals collectively known as “TMSU Saviour” began sending emails that included personal and confidential information to multiple groups within the TMU community, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

A large portion of the SAGM was devoted to MNP’s presentation, where they noted irregularities in payments made by the TMSU during past years. This included duplicate payments, significant inflation of prices, payments to vendors that seemingly don’t exist, hotel payments in excess of $24,000 without an itemized invoice, payments to vendors before receiving an invoice and excessive financial assistance for certain student groups which violated the TMSU’s financial policies.

The SAGM also saw a large agenda approved due to a lack of quorum at previous general meetings, including the unofficial minutes for SAGM and Annual General Meetings (AGM) ranging from April 2023 to February 2025. Audited financial statements and auditors from 2021-24 fiscal years were also approved but 2024-25 financial statements have yet to be audited.

The co-interim executive director, Sally Lee, also announced that TMSU has signed a new Interim Operating Agreement (IOA) with the university. “This new [IOA] will ensure financial and operational stability as we continue the work of rebuilding and strengthening the organization for long-term success,” she said.

In an email to The Eye, the TMSU said they signed an IOA with the university, but the 2020 operating agreement “remains in force with only minor amendments.”

Despite the fall 2025 by-election’s voting period ending on Nov. 27, the TMSU has still not announced when students can expect election results.

On Nov. 29, the TMSU announced they are delaying the release of the unofficial results of the 2025 fall by-elections, following a wave of election-related complaints, as previously reported by The Eye.

The remaining general motions that were not discussed will be carried into the AGM in the winter semester.

The Eye contacted Toronto Police Service for an update into their investigation of the TMSU allegations but their spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing with nothing to provide at this time.

