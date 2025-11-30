BREAKING: TMSU Fall 2025 by-election results delayed after over 50 complaints

By Amira Benjamin, Vihaan Bhatnagar and Shumaila Mubarak

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) has announced they are delaying the release of the unofficial results of the 2025 Fall by-elections, following a wave of election-related complaints.

In an email sent to undergraduate students at Toronto Metropolitan University on Saturday, the office of the Chief Returning Officer (CRO) announced the Elections & Referenda Committee’s (ERC) decision to extend the typical 48-hour deadline to release unofficial election results, according to 11.3.2 of the Elections Procedures Code.

The email did not say when they expect results to be announced.

According to the email, the extension is being made to “ensure fairness and to have the results reflect the final, accurate state of the election after all required investigations and rulings are complete.”

The CRO’s office said they’ve received “well over 50 election-related complaints, many of which involve allegations that could significantly impact the outcome of the election.” The elections section of the TMSU website currently lists 12 CRO rulings and three appeals, as of Nov. 25.

The voting period for the by-election ran from Nov. 25 to 27, after a technical error forced the TMSU to delay the start of the voting period by one day, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

The Eye has also received several testimonies from students, saying they were approached and asked to vote by several slate members, after reaching out on Reddit.

In an email to The Eye on Saturday evening, Scott Miller Berry, the chair of the ERC said they are “reviewing complaints as quickly as possible and will provide an update as soon as we are able.”

“As stated in the public announcement, the complaints currently under review, if substantiated, could materially impact the results of the election.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

