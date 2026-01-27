Are the TMU Bold teams playoff ready?

By Hannah Thompson

As the 2026 regular season heats up, the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold basketball, hockey and volleyball teams are fighting to secure playoff spots. Here’s a look at where each team stands, what they need to improve and which players and strategies could define their postseason runs.

Women's basketball

The TMU Bold women’s basketball team has been one of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA)’s most dominant squads this season, riding a long winning streak and sitting near the top of the standings as they enter the late regular season. The Bold opened 2025‑26 with at least 10 straight wins. Decisive wins including a 96‑52 victory over the Nipissing Lakers and a 75‑55 win over the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks upon returning from the winter break, showcasing both offensive balance and defensive intensity. Their success has come from consistent scoring by multiple contributors and strong rebounding, helping them stay competitive in every quarter.

Head coach Carly Clarke highlighted the team’s growth, saying, “Our individuals have worked hard on improving and our connection and chemistry has improved as well.” She emphasized their defensive disruption, fast pace and joy in playing together, noting that daily improvement is key as the Bold head into the season’s final games. To secure a playoff spot, they must keep winning against conference rivals and maintain their depth and intensity.

Men's basketball

The TMU Bold men’s basketball team has been a strong contender in the OUA Central this season, holding a 10–4 record and riding momentum through the mid‑season stretch. After a competitive 2025 campaign, the Bold have shown resilience and depth, with multiple players stepping up to make key contributions in wins and close games. Their balanced approach on both offence and defence has kept them in the hunt for a high seed as the regular season enters its final stretch.

In a past interview with The Eyeopener, head coach David DeAveiro said the Bold have “focused on film” to bounce back after tough losses, relying on strong defence and turnovers rather than a few star players. Growth comes from learning together, a mindset that will be crucial heading into the playoffs. To solidify their position, the gold and blue must continue closing out tight games and defending top conference opponents. With shared responsibility and adaptability at the core of their identity, the Bold look ready for a serious postseason push.

Women's hockey

The TMU Bold women’s hockey team has shown it can compete with tough opponents but currently sits sixth in the OUA East with a 5–13 record, leaving them on the playoff bubble. In 2024–25, the Bold finished 11–15 and clinched a postseason spot, proving they can challenge top teams when they play at their best. This season, flashes of strong play have been countered by defensive lapses and missed scoring opportunities, which have prevented them from climbing higher in the standings.

To reach the postseason, TMU will need to tighten defensive coverage, capitalize on scoring chances, and sustain offensive pressure against East division rivals in the final stretch. Strong goaltending and disciplined play will be critical as the Bold aim to turn their season around and secure a playoff spot.

Men's hockey

Men’s hockey has remained one of TMU’s most consistent programs in recent years. After finishing first in the OUA West during the 2024–25 season and making a deep postseason run that led to a U SPORTS national tournament appearance, the Bold have continued to compete at a high level in 2025–26. As the regular season winds down, TMU sits second in the OUA West with a 13–7 record through 20 games, keeping them firmly in playoff contention.

This season’s success has been built on a structured defensive system and steady play across the lineup. The Bold have controlled pace, limited high-quality scoring chances and relied on balanced scoring rather than a single offensive threat to stay near the top of the division.

Looking ahead to the postseason, maintaining consistency and discipline will be key. Limiting penalties and generating offence off defensive stops will help TMU secure strong playoff positioning, and with their experience, the Bold appear well-prepared for another competitive playoff run.

Women's volleyball

The TMU Bold women’s volleyball squad has had a mixed 2025–26 season and currently sits 11th in the OUA with a 6–8 record, leaving them on the outside of playoff contention. The team has shown resilience in some matches but struggled with consistency, particularly in closing out tight sets.

To turn their season around and compete for a postseason spot, TMU will need to win crucial remaining matches, improve hitting and serve efficiency, maintain defensive consistency, and keep morale high. Strong communication on the court and capitalizing on scoring runs will be essential as they aim to finish the regular season strong.

Men's volleyball

Men’s volleyball currently sits 11th in the OUA, just outside the playoff picture. While the Bold have shown flashes of strong play throughout the season, consistency, particularly in closing out tight sets, has been a challenge. Still, there are signs of growth, especially from first-year middle Aidan Suttie, who has contributed on both defence and offence.

Reflecting on the team’s development, Suttie pointed to belief and team camaraderie as the foundation of the group’s progress. “One of our core values has been belief…even when we had that tough start to the season going zero and eight, we still had that belief that we could fight back and stay together as a team,” he said. “Believe in ourselves, believe in each other, believe in the work that we’re putting in.”

Suttie also highlighted the Bold’s strength at the net. “I think we’re an exceptional blocking team in the OUA,” he said, noting that it has been “one sort of thing this season that’s been positive…and something that’s given us something to rally behind.”

As the season has gone on, maintaining composure has been a major area of improvement for the team. “We have been speaking about this idea within the team of a thermostat,” Suttie said. “Effectively, we’re trying to stay level during games and not really peak and go on runs and then lose a bunch of points.” He added that with “a lot of first-years and a lot of inexperienced players getting a lot of minutes,” managing pressure has been key to the team’s recent improvement.

To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Bold will need to win their remaining matches, hope for favourable results elsewhere in the conference, and continue improving serve reception, defensive rotations, and attacking efficiency. With continued contributions from players like Suttie, the team still has the potential to turn its season around in the final stretch.

With the regular season nearing its end, these TMU teams remain firmly in the hunt for playoff spots across the board. As the race tightens, leadership from coaches and players alike will be crucial as the Bold look to finish the season strong.

