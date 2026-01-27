Major snowfall brings accessibility concerns for TMU community

By Molly Simpson

Students and staff at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) say heavy snowfall may render the city inaccessible, despite the city’s new efforts.

Toronto saw its largest single-day snowfall in history on Sunday, causing all Greater Toronto Area (GTA) schools and universities to declare Monday a

“snow day.”

Ishaan Bassi, a first-year business management student, said he’s noticed campus roads aren’t always cleared after a snowstorm.

“That intersection on Yonge and Gould…there’s always so much slush…it’s annoying to cross the street there,” he said.

Sricamalan Pathmanathan, co-chair of Employees with Disabilities Community Network said in an email to The Eyeopener that commuting for Wheel-Trans users is his biggest concern.

Wheel-Trans is Toronto’s para-transit service that provides transportation for people with disabilities.

He said heavy snowfall can disrupt the typically reliable Wheel-Trans door-to-door service.

“When snow is piled up on the curb between the road and sidewalk, it makes it difficult or almost impossible to safely exit vehicles, especially when getting dropped off by Wheel-Trans,” Pathmanathan said.

When Wheel-Trans is delayed or stopped and cannot pick up its commuters, TMU has options for hybrid arrangements and he said “leaders are expected to be considerate and flexible when addressing these situations.”

Pathmanathan added he believes snow removal from places used often by people with disabilities—including the School of Disability Studies and the library—should be a priority.

“That intersection on Yonge and Gould…there’s always so much slush…”

Lalianna Preston, a first-year psychology student saw two students slip on slush on Gould Street.

“I feel like since it’s on campus, it could have been taken…better care of by the school,” she said.

Gould Street is a public street and the City of Toronto is responsible for snow removal.

Preston, a commuter, said her ability to access campus has been hindered by traffic in her home city.

She drives to Barrie before catching the GO train and finishes her commute on the subway.

“People aren’t really too comfortable driving in the snow,” Preston said. She noted that compared to the sidewalks, Toronto transit routes are fairly cleared.

Toronto’s new major snow event response was put into effect after heavy snowfall on Jan. 15.

The news release laid out steps like deploying 200 support staff and 75 pieces of equipment to help during snow clearing, inspections and towing.

“I feel like since it’s on campus, it could have been taken…better care of by the school”

The city is also exploring temporary parking options for residents due to snowbanks on the side of the road.

They will also review the city snow dumps and consider more efficient snow melting technologies.

In the news release, the city recommended that residents take public transit instead of driving during extreme weather conditions and encouraged them to “remain patient” during the snow removal process.

Please leave this field empty WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS? Sign up for our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.