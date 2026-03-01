Bold crowned Critelli Cup Champions, defeating Ravens 75-60

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team claimed their third-ever Critelli Cup following a 75-60 score victory over the Carleton Ravens at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) Saturday evening.

This comes after their dominant 59-point win over the Windsor Lancers on Feb. 25 that clinched the team’s spot in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Final, along with a trip to the U Sports National Championship.

Head coach Carly Clarke has been managing TMU’s women’s basketball team for the past 13 years, and has led them to all four of the program’s OUA Finals appearances, for which she sustained a 2-2 record.

“I think what I’ve really been savouring this year is just enjoying every single day,” said Clarke. She compared the feeling of today’s victory to her 2022 National Championship team and “the joy they just had being together and competing with each other.”

(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER) (OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER) (OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Still riding off the wins of both the women’s and men’s basketball teams on Wednesday, the MAC quickly began to fill with the Bold faithful, overflowing both the stadium’s seats and hunger for a championship banner.

The Bold kicked off in rapid form, scoring nine points in under three minutes, forcing offensive fouls and an early Carleton timeout. The MAC crowd was just getting started, letting the Ravens know that they would be in for a long and relentless game on and off the court. Following a stepback mid-range shot from fourth-year guard Myriam Kone, TMU took a 14-4 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Third-year forward Hailey Franco DeRyck—who received her OUA Defensive Player of the Year award pre-game, established her presence on the court, jumping on seemingly anything and everything that didn’t go in the basket.

While her team continued to try to slow down the Bold offense, first-year Carleton guard Tyanne Matosas-Adderley carried her team on attack, scoring 12 of the Raven’s 20 points. Despite this new spark, the Ravens were unable to withstand the constant pressure of Kone who would intercept the ball deep in enemy territory and draw fouls.

(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER) (OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER) (OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Following a shot attempt, fourth-year guard Kait Nichols took an awkward fall, causing TMU to aid her off the court. Nichols exited the floor with nine points across 15 minutes of play time, and would make her return in the second half.

The buzzer sounded for half time and the score showed 38-32 in favour of the home side, with an important team talk awaiting in both locker rooms.

Nichols returned to the court not only appearing healthy but also holding her efficient form, drawing her 12th point of the night after draining a free throw.

Clarke described Nichols’ game as “sheer toughness, resilience, and desire to win. [Nichols] was at the ring ceremony during her first year and she knew she wanted one of these too.”

Once again the Bold began to pull away from the Ravens, increasing their lead to 13 points. It was at this time that Kone hit the peak of her stride, draining consecutive baskets for the Bold and contributing to 21 of her squad’s 54 total.

When asked what she sees on her fast breaks, Kone simply answered “nobody.” She added, “It’s just me and the rim, that’s all I see. I’m just trying to get a foul, or get a score, or find the best advantage for us.”

A determined look struck the Ravens’ bench, hoping to rile up their opponents and concentrate on cutting down the deficit. Clarke focused her roster to defensive lockdown, it was fourth-year forward Jessica Keripe leading the way, grabbing rebounds and racing downcourt for the layup before the Ravens could reset.

Third-year guard Catrina Garvey joined her partner in crime Kone with double digit points, linking up and assisting each other as they’ve done all season. Only this time, assisting one another with a goal set by their team.

(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER) (OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Under five minutes remained in this OUA Final, and the feeling of the MAC crowd transitioned from bottled anticipation to eager celebration as TMU’s 17-point lead proved to be not only comfortable but title-clinching.

“I think the fans played a big part and they packed the MAC. Every playoff game has just been insane,” said Nichols.

Despite being minutes away from her third-ever OUA Championship, Clarke remained composed, as she knew that this was only a stepping stone in a much larger dream that was yet to come in Quebec City, Que.

UP NEXT: The Bold will prepare for their journey to Quebec, where they’ll battle the best eight teams in Canada in the U Sports National Championship, hosted by Laval University, on March 5-8.

Please leave this field empty WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS? Sign up for our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.