Posted by Dylan Marks on February 2, 2026
An image of a monitor hanging in the middle of Union Station in Toronto, displaying train times. Most trains are delayed or cancelled.
(SHAARANKI KULENTHIRARASA/THE EYEOPENER)
BREAKING: GO train delays left students stalled along several lines

February 2, 2026

By Daniel Opasinis

A disabled GO train near Union Station left Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students with delays of up to two hours on Monday morning, according to the Metrolinx website

Alina Elzanaty, a first-year biomedical sciences student at TMU said what started off as a 20 minute delay soon became trains going out of service. 

“Everyone had to resort to getting an Uber or [use] the subway […]. The uber costed nearly 40 dollars from Exhibition GO to Kerr Hall,” she said. 

Elzanaty said she was nearly 45 minutes late to class.  

Onboard announcements originally cited a “signal issue” outside Toronto’s downtown train station according to Eyeopener staff, while photos published in the Toronto Star show a train stopped in its tracks.

The transit authority said there was a “complete shutdown” on the Lakeshore East Line, per onboard announcements. Delays also affected Lakeshore West, Kitchener, Barrie and Stouffville lines.

GO Transit staff are urging those on stuck trains to take TTC or GO buses instead. 

According to their website, Milton and Richmond Hill GO train lines had “good service,” until they were also delayed around noon.

At the same time, subways from St. George Station to St. Andrew Station experienced delays due to an investigation at Museum Station, an Eye staff member reported. 

Aisha Gul, a first-year chemistry student at TMU said there were also delays between Bloor-Yonge and King Station. 

Passengers across the city were stuck for hours, one said it’s “a complete shitstorm,” overheard by an Eye staff member.

Students have already taken to Reddit, sharing their inconvenienced morning commutes. One user said “I didn’t even go to class, I turned straight back home around 9:50am after being on the GO for 1 hour.”

This is a developing story

