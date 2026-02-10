Eyeflashes: February 10, 2026

Students get heated over building temperatures

By Dowa Salah

Students at Toronto Metropolitan University are concerned about the inconsistent temperatures in buildings across campus, with some buildings feeling too hot while others feel far too cold.

“I think Kerr Hall is just extremely hot, but I’ve also noticed that other buildings are very inconsistent with their AC system,” said Gianna Cruz, a second-year fashion student.

As weather unpredictability continues, students have been adapting to these different temperatures across campus in their own ways.

“I just prepare a couple of hand warmers beforehand. I usually like to bundle up,” said Alisha Hossain, a second-year business management student.

She recalls an instance last year where she completed a midterm exam in a cold room.

“It was during the winter and it was very, very stuffy. It was very, very cold. Actually, I walked out of my midterm with a fever and I wasn’t able to perform my best.”

Discomfort during lectures and exams can make it difficult to focus. It seems that these temperature inconsistencies have been affecting students’ performances as well.

In an email to The Eyeopener, the university stated “Sustained extreme temperatures put more demand on our building systems, which can impact the ability of the systems to function fully.”

The statement also said that the university regularly monitors temperatures to address issues that arise.

As extreme weather conditions continue, addressing indoor temperature issues has become imperative in ensuring a comfortable learning environment.

To combat these issues, the university stated it is “currently replacing windows in Kerr Hall to improve insulation and enhance the university’s ability to control indoor temperatures in these spaces.”

Good Food Centre now open Mondays

By Shaaranki Kulenthirarasa

Students at Toronto Metropolitan University feel accommodated after the announcement that the Good Food Centre (GFC) will be open on Mondays.

The GFC allows students facing food insecurity to get food that meets their dietary needs. It is located in the basement of the Student Campus Centre (SCC).

An email newsletter sent by the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union on Friday stated that the GFC will be open on Mondays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. From Tuesday to Friday, the Centre will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will still remain closed Fridays. These hours are in effect since Feb. 2.

A third-year nursing student, who wishes to be anonymous, said that the extension in hours has made the service more accessible.

“In nursing, we have clinical placements so the former hours weren’t too convenient for accessing it,” they said.

The student said having a staff available at all times to assist and answer questions, eases the experience for students.

Rob Howard, the GFC Coordinator said this change comes with the need in the service almost tripling since the beginning of 2026.

“It’s important to note that while registration is mandatory, it can be completed on the same day as a member’s first visit. Our priority is accessibility, and no one will be turned away,” he said in an emailed statement to The Eyeopener.

