Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Jasmine Makar on February 10, 2026 0 Comments
Features Love, Sex & The Law Special Issues

Love, Sex and The Law

February 10, 2026

Read all the stories from the issue:

Edward Lander leans against a railing at Osgoode Hall.
(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Editorial: The letter of the law
By Edward Lander

A young person is embraced by their friend as they lie down on their lap.
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

What could Bill 33 mean for sexual health supports on campus?
By Molly Simpson

A vintage looking television features a brightened image of drag queen Van Goth
(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER, IMAGE VIA: BELL MEDIA)

“Honest and open and raw”: Canada’s Drag Race winner and TMU alumna Van Goth on her runway looks and coming out as HIV-positive
By Ella Miller

A male student licks a gavel.
(AVA WHELPLEY & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

A timeline of love and sex in Canadian law
By Zanoah Plummer

(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Andrea Werhun and Nicole Bazuin bring sex work to the big screen
By Sarah Grishpul

Two people stand with their hands in each other's back pockets. They are twisted towards the camera with red light coming from the left and blue from the right.
(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

‘We keep us safe’: the fight to keep cops out of Toronto Pride
By Amira Benjamin

Two people have arms interlinked and inhaling from small bottles.
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Pop culture: how criminalization made using poppers a minefield
By Daniel Opasinis

A person sits on a white backdrop holding a red umbrella. Rain drops are casted over the image.
(AVA WHELPLEY & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

What it takes to intern at a sex worker co-operative
By Anna-Giselle Funes-Eng

A person stands in front of two hockey sticks.
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Opinion: The courts are failing sexual assault survivors
By Jasmine Makar

A person throws books onto the floor, an ominous pink light is casted over the image.
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Toronto libraries are putting up a fight against bans on Queer books
By Eunice Soriano

A man lays on top of a woman on a red couch, his had rests on her face.
(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

The intricate art of intimacy coordination
By Tristan Grajales

A person in a medical lab coat is getting tugged on my two people pulling them in opposite directions.
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

The cost of Ontario’s healthcare gaps on students’ sexual health
By Sophie Wallace

3D rendered image of three condom packages with a large X through them.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

SATIRE: Chaos after Bill 33 cuts free condom funding
By Sam T. Infection

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS?

Sign up for our newsletter

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Read Next →

Edward Lander leans against a railing at Osgoode Hall.

All

Editorial: The letter of the law

Two people stand with their hands in each other's back pockets. They are twisted towards the camera with red light coming from the left and blue from the right.

All

‘We keep us safe’: the fight to keep cops out of Toronto Pride

A person in a medical lab coat is getting tugged on my two people pulling them in opposite directions.

All

The cost of Ontario’s healthcare gaps on students’ sexual health

Leave a Reply