Love, Sex and The Law

Read all the stories from the issue:

(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Editorial: The letter of the law

By Edward Lander

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

What could Bill 33 mean for sexual health supports on campus?

By Molly Simpson

(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER, IMAGE VIA: BELL MEDIA)

“Honest and open and raw”: Canada’s Drag Race winner and TMU alumna Van Goth on her runway looks and coming out as HIV-positive

By Ella Miller

(AVA WHELPLEY & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

A timeline of love and sex in Canadian law

By Zanoah Plummer

(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Andrea Werhun and Nicole Bazuin bring sex work to the big screen

By Sarah Grishpul

(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

‘We keep us safe’: the fight to keep cops out of Toronto Pride

By Amira Benjamin

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Pop culture: how criminalization made using poppers a minefield

By Daniel Opasinis

(AVA WHELPLEY & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

What it takes to intern at a sex worker co-operative

By Anna-Giselle Funes-Eng

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Opinion: The courts are failing sexual assault survivors

By Jasmine Makar

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Toronto libraries are putting up a fight against bans on Queer books

By Eunice Soriano

(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

The intricate art of intimacy coordination

By Tristan Grajales

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

The cost of Ontario’s healthcare gaps on students’ sexual health

By Sophie Wallace

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

SATIRE: Chaos after Bill 33 cuts free condom funding

By Sam T. Infection

