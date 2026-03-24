Bitchass students refuse to leave study room

By Anita Booking

Disclaimer: Even though the contents of this story are entirely fake, the message rings true to all who have attempted to study anywhere on campus.

Three students at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) have been occupying a third-floor library study room since 10:45 a.m. Monday, and at this point, the university may need to start charging them rent.

After being asked to leave multiple times by students who had booked the room for upcoming time slots, the three began to barricade themselves inside. They were also seen breaking down the study room tables inside the room and nailing the pieces onto the door to keep it from opening from the outside.

“They started pushing chairs up against the door and screaming about ‘owning this fucking study room,‘” one witness said. “Honestly, it felt less like a library and more like a very low-budget reality show.”

Since then, the occupants have ordered multiple DoorDash deliveries, accepting food through a narrowly opened door like raccoons with Wi-Fi.

The three, all second-year business management students, were reportedly cramming for an upcoming examination and simply decided to not leave until they understood business management or died trying, whichever came first.

The Eyeopener had a unique chance to speak with the occupiers through the process of slipping notes underneath the door.

“All of these different people are coming to our room and saying it now belongs to them, it doesn’t make any damn sense,” said Mia Lone, one of the occupants. “We were here first, this is our room and we ain’t giving it up for nobody.”

Third-year politics and governance student Polly Tishan, who booked the same study room with her friends, said she refused to stand for this unfair and unjust occupation.

“This kind of story has been seen time and time again and I am sick of it,” Tishan said. “It is due time for study rooms to be free and unoccupied by controlling forces that will not listen to those who want them out.”

Lone added that while the room may be a public space, she truly believes it is fair and just that they continue to occupy it.

“This study room is fucking ours, man. We were born to live in this study room,” Lone said. “Once everybody understands that what we’re doing here is for the benefit of the room and the benefit of the people, they will thank us.”

All further requests for information from them have been met with “fuck off” screamed through the door. Whether or not these students will ever leave the study room is currently unknown.

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