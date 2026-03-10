Sued TMSU execs pull fire alarm to get out of court

By Ali Mesaf

Disclaimer: The crimes the former TMSU executives are accused of may be real but somehow this story isn’t quite true.

Following the announcment by the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) of a $20 million lawsuit against a group of former executives, it has been reported a fire alarm was pulled during the court preceedings.

The former TMSU executives tried an innovative method to get out of their trial. Halfway through the proceedings on the first morning of the trial, former TMSU president Ali Yousaf decided to run from the witness stand to the back of the room to pull the fire alarm in an attempt to stall the proceedings.

Before he made it past the viewing gallery, he was tackled by a police officer who said, “I don’t know what kind of place you’re used to but we don’t do that here.”

Later that day, The Eyeopener spoke with Yousaf from his holding cell in the Toronto South Detention Centre where he told us this.

“I have never in my entire life not seen that move work before…not that I’ve ever tried it.”

The twelve executives will be appearing in court again in one week. The fire marshall has been warned of potential false alarms.

