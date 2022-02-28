The Eye wins 6 national student journalism awards

By Editorial Staff
On Feb. 27, the John H. McDonald (JHM) Awards for Excellence in Student Journalism were announced at the 84th NASH student journalism conference held virtually in Montreal—and The Eye cleaned up.
The JHMs are held annually to recognize the best in student journalism across the country. This year, we were lucky enough to take home six awards out of 12 nominations in 10 different categories.
We’re very proud of our editors, contributors and other members of our Eye community who made this work and recognition possible.
A big thank you goes out to The Concordian at Concordia University for graciously hosting the conference, and congratulations to Western University’s The Western Gazette for being named Student Publication of the Year. We’re immensely proud to be part of such a talented and passionate student journalism community.
Check out the hardware we took home:
WINNERS
News Reporting Award
Egerton Ryerson statue toppled, beheaded by protestors by Jes Mason, Heidi Lee, Thea Gribilas and Sarah Tomlinson
The CWA Award for Labour Reporting
Students rally behind distinguished RTA professor after Ryerson fails to renew contract by Manuela Vega
Arts & Culture Writing Award
Life beyond fandom: when childhood obsessions turn into future careers by Jack Wannan and Abeer Khan
Diversity Reporting Award
Tell me you’re queer without telling me you’re queer by Eduard Tatomir
Sports Reporting Award
‘Like poetry’: how basketball and hip hop are intertwined by Will Baldwin
Photo of the Year
Jes Mason
FINALISTS
Humour Award
Ryerson’s statue toppling is the worst thing to ever happen in Canada ever by Rochelle Raveendran
Public Health Reporting Award
‘Who’s caring for our nursing students’: Ryerson undergrads feel unsupported by Charlize Alcaraz and Dhriti Gupta
Climate Reporting Award
COVID-19 can’t stop the climate justice movement by Abeer Khan
Photo of the Year
Jes Mason
Indigenous Reporting Award — Multimedia
Jes Mason
Best Online Media
The Eyeopener‘s fall 2021 online team: Dhriti Gupta, Alexandra Holyk, Rochelle Raveendran, Doug Nguyen and Farhan Sami