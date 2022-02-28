The Eye wins 6 national student journalism awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Editorial Staff

On Feb. 27, the John H. McDonald (JHM) Awards for Excellence in Student Journalism were announced at the 84th NASH student journalism conference held virtually in Montreal—and The Eye cleaned up.

The JHMs are held annually to recognize the best in student journalism across the country. This year, we were lucky enough to take home six awards out of 12 nominations in 10 different categories.

We’re very proud of our editors, contributors and other members of our Eye community who made this work and recognition possible.

A big thank you goes out to The Concordian at Concordia University for graciously hosting the conference, and congratulations to Western University’s The Western Gazette for being named Student Publication of the Year. We’re immensely proud to be part of such a talented and passionate student journalism community.

Check out the hardware we took home:

WINNERS

News Reporting Award

Egerton Ryerson statue toppled, beheaded by protestors by Jes Mason, Heidi Lee, Thea Gribilas and Sarah Tomlinson

The CWA Award for Labour Reporting

Students rally behind distinguished RTA professor after Ryerson fails to renew contract by Manuela Vega

Arts & Culture Writing Award

Life beyond fandom: when childhood obsessions turn into future careers by Jack Wannan and Abeer Khan

Diversity Reporting Award

Tell me you’re queer without telling me you’re queer by Eduard Tatomir

Sports Reporting Award

‘Like poetry’: how basketball and hip hop are intertwined by Will Baldwin

Photo of the Year

Jes Mason

A protestor stands on the toppled Egerton Ryerson statue on June 6, 2021. (Photo: Jes Mason)

FINALISTS

Humour Award

Ryerson’s statue toppling is the worst thing to ever happen in Canada ever by Rochelle Raveendran

Public Health Reporting Award

‘Who’s caring for our nursing students’: Ryerson undergrads feel unsupported by Charlize Alcaraz and Dhriti Gupta

Climate Reporting Award

COVID-19 can’t stop the climate justice movement by Abeer Khan

Photo of the Year

Jes Mason

Police clash with demonstrators attempting to enter the Eaton Centre following an anti-vaccine rally at Yonge-Dundas on Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo: Jes Mason)

Indigenous Reporting Award — Multimedia

Jes Mason

A protestor stands on the toppled Egerton Ryerson statue on June 6, 2021. (Photo: Jes Mason)

Best Online Media

The Eyeopener‘s fall 2021 online team: Dhriti Gupta, Alexandra Holyk, Rochelle Raveendran, Doug Nguyen and Farhan Sami