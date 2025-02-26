Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Josh Chang on February 25, 2025
The Passion Project

February 25, 2025
A decorative title reads "the Passion Project" in two contrasting fonts, with various illustrations collaged in the background.
(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Welcome to The Passion Project, an Eyeopener digital series dedicated to highlighting creative passions. These 10 stories explore the joys of making art for personal fulfillment and celebrate stories from student artists who express themselves through artistic passion—not for profit or recognition but for their love of their craft. From painting to poetry to pottery, this series will showcase how and why student artists pursue their passions.

This page will be updated every Tuesday with new stories from The Passion Project.

Read all of its stories as they’re published here:

IMAGES SUPPLIED BY EMILIE YOUNG & ADRIANNE BOU-ZAID

A blast from the past: The renaissance of traditional crafts in the 21st century
By John Vo

An illustration of a tired student sitting at an overcrowded desk.
(NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Journey to fame: A week in the life of a student artist
By Chloe Walters

(NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Comedy: a source of comfort
By Ayshat Abdurzakova

