Read all the stories from the issue:

(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

With love from me and all my relations

By Daniel Opasinis

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Saagajiwe platforms Indigenous storytelling

By Ava Whelpley

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Quiz: How well do you know Indigenous history?

By Erika Sealey

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER, ASSETS SUPPLIED: ZOE STEFURA, MARY COMMANDA)

Creating for community: Indigenous businesses

By Caitlin Chung

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY & EUNICE SORIANO/THE EYEOPENER)

Indigenous stories in TMU’s everyday spaces

By Kaitlin Pao

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY, PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE, RACHEL CHENG/THE EYEOPENER)

Speaking in four directions

By Ella Miller

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Global Indigeneity: Pride, community and land

By Jasmine Makar

(RACHEL CHENG/THE EYEOPENER)

“You are a reason to live:” A letter to the land, from Turtle Island to Palestine

By Daniyah Yaqoob

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Personal essay: Finding your way back

By Jordyn Misura

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY & OMOLEGHO AKHIBI/THE EYEOPENER)

Pulling from the STEM

By Eliza Nwaesei

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Q&A with fashion designer Angela DeMontigny

By Avari Nwaesei

(MYRTLE MANICAD/THE EYEOPENER)

SATIRE: My first powwow went horribly wrong…

By A. Settler

