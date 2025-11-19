Read all the stories from the issue:
With love from me and all my relations
By Daniel Opasinis
Saagajiwe platforms Indigenous storytelling
By Ava Whelpley
Quiz: How well do you know Indigenous history?
By Erika Sealey
Creating for community: Indigenous businesses
By Caitlin Chung
Indigenous stories in TMU’s everyday spaces
By Kaitlin Pao
Speaking in four directions
By Ella Miller
Global Indigeneity: Pride, community and land
By Jasmine Makar
“You are a reason to live:” A letter to the land, from Turtle Island to Palestine
By Daniyah Yaqoob
Personal essay: Finding your way back
By Jordyn Misura
Pulling from the STEM
By Eliza Nwaesei
Q&A with fashion designer Angela DeMontigny
By Avari Nwaesei
SATIRE: My first powwow went horribly wrong…
By A. Settler
