November 18, 2025

Image of Daniel Opasinis looking at the camera with a lighthouse in the background.
(AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

With love from me and all my relations
By Daniel Opasinis

Collage of three people looking straight with an illustration of the sun in front of them and a mural behind them. There are two pressed flowers places on the top left and bottom right of the image.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Saagajiwe platforms Indigenous storytelling
By Ava Whelpley

Collage of different documents scattered in the frame on a green background along with a stop sign on the top right side and a pressed flower on the top left side.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Quiz: How well do you know Indigenous history?
By Erika Sealey

Collage of two people looking straight in front of a brown and tan illustrated background. There is jewelry, dream catchers and a pair of moccasins surrounding them.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER, ASSETS SUPPLIED: ZOE STEFURA, MARY COMMANDA)

Creating for community: Indigenous businesses
By Caitlin Chung

Photo collage including five art pieces and two tobacco plants.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY & EUNICE SORIANO/THE EYEOPENER)

Indigenous stories in TMU’s everyday spaces
By Kaitlin Pao

Collage of a typewriter with the keys in Inuktitut syllabics. There are pressed flowers on top of a green background around the typewriter.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY, PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE, RACHEL CHENG/THE EYEOPENER)

Speaking in four directions
By Ella Miller

Collage of four items on top of cream circles on a green background. There are pressed plants surrounding the items.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Global Indigeneity: Pride, community and land
By Jasmine Makar

(RACHEL CHENG/THE EYEOPENER)

“You are a reason to live:” A letter to the land, from Turtle Island to Palestine
By Daniyah Yaqoob

Collage of pressed flowers and leaves with a cutout of a brown puzzle piece in the middle of the frame.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER)

Personal essay: Finding your way back
By Jordyn Misura

Collage of cedar, sweetgrass, sage and tobacco along with a beaker on a white background with a paper texture. There is an orange circle behind the beaker.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY & OMOLEGHO AKHIBI/THE EYEOPENER)

Pulling from the STEM
By Eliza Nwaesei

Collage of different textiles cut out around a crumpled piece of paper.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Q&A with fashion designer Angela DeMontigny
By Avari Nwaesei

(MYRTLE MANICAD/THE EYEOPENER)

SATIRE: My first powwow went horribly wrong…
By A. Settler

Leave a Reply