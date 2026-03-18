Home Court Advantage

Read all the stories from the issue:
Editorial: The fuel that drives sports
By Victoria Cha
Editorial: A field of opportunity
By Jonathan Reynoso
The staff on the sidelines
By Ethan Clarke
“My service to the world”: Finding purpose in basketball
By Eli Silverstone
Three initiatives making sport more accessible in Canada
By Eunice Soriano
Ex-athletes on giving up the game for good
By Hannah Sabaratnam
The need to out-perform
By Jasmine Makar
TMU sports journalism profs coach the next generation
By Courtney Powers-Luketić
Personal essay: Loving sports is a feeling, not a skill
By Francesco Cautillo
Eternati Willock is breaking barriers in basketball
By Jonathan Reynoso
Expanding horizons of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Canada
By Noah Curitti
Opinion: The hockey world doesn’t really want everyone in it
By Victoria Cha
Pop culture opens up the field for new women sports fans
By Eliza Nwaesei
TMU’s next generation of creatives make their mark in sport media
By Victoria Cha
Best gameday photos of the year
By Daniel Opasinis
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