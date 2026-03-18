Home Court Advantage

Read all the stories from the issue:

Editorial: The fuel that drives sports

By Victoria Cha

Editorial: A field of opportunity

By Jonathan Reynoso

The staff on the sidelines

By Ethan Clarke

“My service to the world”: Finding purpose in basketball

By Eli Silverstone

Three initiatives making sport more accessible in Canada

By Eunice Soriano

Ex-athletes on giving up the game for good

By Hannah Sabaratnam

The need to out-perform

By Jasmine Makar

TMU sports journalism profs coach the next generation

By Courtney Powers-Luketić

Personal essay: Loving sports is a feeling, not a skill

By Francesco Cautillo

Eternati Willock is breaking barriers in basketball

By Jonathan Reynoso

Expanding horizons of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Canada

By Noah Curitti

Opinion: The hockey world doesn’t really want everyone in it

By Victoria Cha

Pop culture opens up the field for new women sports fans

By Eliza Nwaesei

TMU’s next generation of creatives make their mark in sport media

By Victoria Cha

Best gameday photos of the year

By Daniel Opasinis

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