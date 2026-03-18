Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Jasmine Makar on March 17, 2026 0 Comments
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Home Court Advantage

March 17, 2026

Read all the stories from the issue:

Editorial: The fuel that drives sports
By Victoria Cha

Editorial: A field of opportunity
By Jonathan Reynoso

The staff on the sidelines
By Ethan Clarke

“My service to the world”: Finding purpose in basketball
By Eli Silverstone

Three initiatives making sport more accessible in Canada
By Eunice Soriano

Ex-athletes on giving up the game for good
By Hannah Sabaratnam

The need to out-perform
By Jasmine Makar

TMU sports journalism profs coach the next generation
By Courtney Powers-Luketić

Personal essay: Loving sports is a feeling, not a skill
By Francesco Cautillo

Eternati Willock is breaking barriers in basketball
By Jonathan Reynoso

Expanding horizons of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Canada
By Noah Curitti

Opinion: The hockey world doesn’t really want everyone in it
By Victoria Cha

Pop culture opens up the field for new women sports fans
By Eliza Nwaesei

TMU’s next generation of creatives make their mark in sport media
By Victoria Cha

Best gameday photos of the year
By Daniel Opasinis

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