Best gameday photos of the year

For nearly every game, our contributing writers are accompanied by sports photographers, sent to capture the game from the sidelines and bring our recaps to life.

At The Eyeopener, these photographers have a tall order: telling the story of a game through one still moment. Whether it be through a player’s expression, speed or game-winning shot, we’ve chosen a handful of this year’s best images.

Bold claim overtime quarter-final victory over Guelph

(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

In an 82-75 victory over the Guelph Gryphons—clinching the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team a spot in the Ontario University Athletics semifinals—second-year guard Landon Wright is laid on the court floor, hyping himself into a flexed scream.

Omercan Ozkan captures the emotion behind winning an overtime battle—fought between two defensive powerhouses of the conference.

Bold end 2025 stint with 2-3 overtime loss to Gaels

(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

First-year Bold goaltender Katie Frost fends off an aggressive advance to net from the Queen’s Gaels in a game that ultimately landed them a 2-3 loss, two minutes into overtime.

Photographer Oliver Ulster captures a moment of clawing and grasping from the Bold women’s hockey team—Frost’s roaring expression frozen in the chaos.

37th annual Darcel Wright Memorial Classic kicks off

(ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER)

The TMU Bold women’s basketball team took home a 49-48 victory at the Darcel Wright Memorial Classic against the McGill Martlets.

With under five minutes left on the shot clock, first-year guard Ella McDonald sank a three-point shot, solidifying the Bold’s lead and ripping the home team off the bench. Eli Silverstone caught the celebration, three fingers to the sky.

Bold outshone by Golden Hawks in home opener

(MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER)

The Bold men’s hockey team left their home opener in a 4-2 loss against the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks.

While they doubled the Golden Hawks’ shots-on-net, the Bold were unable to turn those strikes into hits. Photographer Matthew Joseph captured first-year forward Gavin Grundner taking one of those many attempts at catching up.

TMU gives U of T a “bold” welcome in homecoming victory

(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

The TMU Bold men’s hockey team won their homecoming game 3-1 against their city rivals the University of Toronto Varsity Blues in September 2025—their first matchup since eliminating the Blues’ playoff run during the season before.

Oliver Ulster captures the homecoming game for what it is: a matchup built for the fans. TMU Bold rally towels swing in the air, framing fourth-year forward Will Portokalis

Bold claw back at Gaels with late-game equalizer

(EUNICE SORIANO/THE EYEOPENER)

The TMU Bold men’s soccer team pulled off a last-second equalizer in their home opener match against the Queens Gaels.

Eunice Soriano froze a frame of second-year midfielder Sufyan Fraj chasing that tie.

Ravens end Bold nationals run

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

In a brutal end to their nationals run, the Bold women’s basketball team suffered a 60-58 defeat to the Carleton Ravens at the Ampithéâtre Desjardins at Université Laval.

Eyeopener photo editor Pierre-Philipe Wanya-Tambwe traveled to Quebec City to cover the U Sports game, bringing home this moment of third-year forward Hailey Franco DeRyck consoling a teammate after their crushing loss.

TMU claim Wilson Cup title for the first time in nine years

(ALI HASSAN/THE EYEOPENER)

This year, the Bold men’s basketball team captured the Wilson Cup title, winning the championship game 66-56 against the Carleton Ravens.

Photographer Ali Hassan caught the moment the team hoisted the cup above their heads.

TMU shakes off the snow in dominant exhibition win over UNBC

(OMERCAN OZKAN/THE EYEOPENER)

In an exhibition game against the University of Northern British Columbia Timberwolves, the Bold men’s basketball team dominated the court with a whopping 104-59 win.

Ozcan paints a renaissance-like moment of third-year guard Gabriel Gutsmore soaring past his opponents.

Bold fall short to Lancers as search for victory continues

(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

The Bold men’s volleyball team fell 3-0 to the University of Windsor Lancers, marking their eight straight loss since the start of the regular season.

Wanya-Tambwe shows those players desperate for success, which would come in their next game against the Trent Excalibur.