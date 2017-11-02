Ryerson loses heartbreaker to York in OUA semifinal, fail to advance to nationals

By Sports Staff

Ryerson’s men’s soccer team lost to the York University Lions 2-1 in a penalty shootout in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semifinal Friday afternoon, eliminating the Rams from championship contention and leaving them one win short of qualifying for this month’s national championship tournament.

The Rams will now have a chance to play for bronze at the OUA Final Four. On Saturday, they’ll play the loser of the other semifinal matchup between McMaster and Carleton universities.

Against York, Raheem Rose scored the first goal to put the Rams ahead in the 23rd minute after a pass from Misel Klisara. It looked like Rose’s goal was all the Rams needed until York’s Omar Marzouk scored a goal in the dying seconds of injury time to tie the game 1-1.

After no one scored in 30 minutes of extra time, the Rams suffered a heartbreak by losing in a penalty shootout, less than one week after defeating the University of Toronto Varsity Blues in the same fashion. The loss to York robs Ryerson of its first national tournament appearance since 2013.

Ryerson has lost three straight bronze medal matches, all at the hands of the Varsity Blues, and the team will try to avoid a similar outcome against the Marauders or the Ravens.

The outcome of their 2017 season still makes for a memorable story, since at one point it didn’t look like Ryerson was even going to make the playoffs. In September, the Rams had to retroactively forfeit the first six games of their season, after fielding an academically ineligible player who has yet to be named. They lost their spot at the top of the OUA East, falling to eighth place with a record of 2-6-0.

The Rams responded by winning nine of their next 10 games, to go along with a tie, securing them a spot in the playoffs as the third seed in their division with a 9-6-1 record.

More to come