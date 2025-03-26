Read all the stories from the “Blurring the Boundaries” issue below:
I am not supposed to be here
By Daniel Carrero Ramírez
To me, it’s more than a game
By Mitchell Fox
Sport as a window
By Francesco Cautillo
Service aces: The animals that support the bold
By Gabi Grande
Taking a knee: Bold women’s basketball team leave their mark
By Tristan Forde
The pursuit for gender equity in sports apparel
By Andjela Jagodic
Bold around the globe
By Keiran Gorsky
Redshirt redemption: Greg Angelakos hits the court with a vengeance
By Kaden Nanji
Why sports are no longer for me
By Peyton Andino
On the air and on the rise
By Todd Ash-Duah
Toronto: The city of sport
By Jonathan Reynoso
TMU Bold women’s hockey: A culture of openness
By Hannah Sabaratnam
TMU’s East Asian hockey players change the game
By Victoria Cha
Women’s sports in Toronto: More than an opportunity to strive for
By Adriana Fallico
Scoring in fashionable style: TMU athletes’ shoes take their fits to the next level
By Eli Silverstone
Post-game pull quotes: The words that defined the recap
By Eliza Nwaesei
Frozen in frames: The best photos of the 2024-25 season
By Natasha Pinto
Where did they go?
By Eyeopener sports staff
Bold Athletes Wishlist
By Brady Locke and Harsh Kumar
Opinion: What’s wrong with hockey culture?
By Sebastian Zucchet
Leave a Reply