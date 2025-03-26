Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Eyeopener Staff on March 26, 2025 0 Comments
All Blurring the Boundaries Special Issues Sports

Blurring the Boundaries

March 26, 2025

Read all the stories from the “Blurring the Boundaries” issue below:

Daniel Carrero doing an interview during the men's hockey national championship
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

I am not supposed to be here
By Daniel Carrero Ramírez

Mitchell Fox asking a question in a scrum interview
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

To me, it’s more than a game
By Mitchell Fox

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Sport as a window
By Francesco Cautillo

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: DANIEL CARRERO & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Service aces: The animals that support the bold
By Gabi Grande

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: DANIEL CARRERO & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Taking a knee: Bold women’s basketball team leave their mark
By Tristan Forde

A composite of an athlete wearing the golden jersey and another of one holding up the Mandem shirt.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NAGEEN RIAZ, MOHAMED ALI & ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER)

The pursuit for gender equity in sports apparel
By Andjela Jagodic

Graphic of all the Bold alumni playing professionally abroad
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

Bold around the globe
By Keiran Gorsky

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Redshirt redemption: Greg Angelakos hits the court with a vengeance
By Kaden Nanji

A confused girl holding up a helmet, basketball, hockey stick and soccer ball.
(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Why sports are no longer for me
By Peyton Andino

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

On the air and on the rise
By Todd Ash-Duah

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SUPPLIED BY ANTONIO KELETA & KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Toronto: The city of sport
By Jonathan Reynoso

An illustration of a blurred hockey player with the words DIFD written in a heart behind her.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: DANIEL CARRERO & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

TMU Bold women’s hockey: A culture of openness
By Hannah Sabaratnam

A composite of two hockey players surrounded by illustrated neon lines.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NAGEEN RIAZ, MOHAMED ALI & OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

TMU’s East Asian hockey players change the game
By Victoria Cha

Woman standing on background with neon lines behind her
(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Women’s sports in Toronto: More than an opportunity to strive for
By Adriana Fallico

Photo of an athlete with shoes slung over his back over a decorated background with assets
(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Scoring in fashionable style: TMU athletes’ shoes take their fits to the next level
By Eli Silverstone

A color burned photo of Gee-Gee's head coach Patrick Grandmaitre being interviewed.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Post-game pull quotes: The words that defined the recap
By Eliza Nwaesei

A compostie of multiple photos with two players enlarged and highlighted.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Frozen in frames: The best photos of the 2024-25 season
By Natasha Pinto

A composite of Ankit Choudhary and Yaroslav Svidritskiy with neon lines around them.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NAGEEN RIAZ, DANIEL CARRERO/THE EYEOPENER)

Where did they go?
By Eyeopener sports staff

An illustration of a neon checklist.
(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Bold Athletes Wishlist
By Brady Locke and Harsh Kumar

A photo of someone holding up a partially blurred Canada hockey shirt.
(NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Opinion: What’s wrong with hockey culture?
By Sebastian Zucchet

Read Next →

Daniel Carrero doing an interview during the men's hockey national championship

All

I am not supposed to be here 

Mitchell Fox asking a question in a scrum interview

All

To me, it’s more than just a game

A confused girl holding up a helmet, basketball, hockey stick and soccer ball.

Blurring the Boundaries

Why sports are no longer for me

Leave a Reply