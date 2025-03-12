Read all the stories from “The Unapologetic Issue” below:
Editorial: To be is the greatest act of courage
By Khushy Vashisht
Small Identity Staples: How TMU Students Carry Themselves on Campus
By Zoha Naghar
Student by Day, Influencer…Also by Day
By Rogene Teodoro
The Eyeopener’s Unapologetic Playlist
By The Eyeopener masthead
Embracing culture in the face of discrimination
By Shumaila Mubarak
Faith and Fabric: Personal journeys to the hijab
By Lama Alshami
Dismantling beauty standards we never asked for
By Lillie Coussée
Joseph and Josie: The art of self-expression through drag
By Adriana Fallico
The code switching trap: identity versus acceptance
By Daniyah Yaqoob
Embracing the black sheep: Students find liberation in being different
By Jasmine Makar
Love without compromise: Balancing relationships with traditional expectations
By Sorousheh Salman
How my two-week exchange in Italy ~changed me~
By Dylan Marks
“We built that community”: TMU students with disabilities on self-advocacy as survival
By Ella Miller
Removing the stigma of the solo: TMU’s introverted students are defying extroverted norms
By Eunice Soriano
Quiz: Do you care about what people think of you?
By Ananya Sharma
