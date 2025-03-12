Read all the stories from “The Unapologetic Issue” below:

(KHADIJAH GHAURI AND SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Editorial: To be is the greatest act of courage

By Khushy Vashisht

(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Small Identity Staples: How TMU Students Carry Themselves on Campus

By Zoha Naghar

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Student by Day, Influencer…Also by Day

By Rogene Teodoro

(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

The Eyeopener’s Unapologetic Playlist

By The Eyeopener masthead

(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Embracing culture in the face of discrimination

By Shumaila Mubarak

(NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Faith and Fabric: Personal journeys to the hijab

By Lama Alshami

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Dismantling beauty standards we never asked for

By Lillie Coussée

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SAIF KHAN/THE EYEOPENER, IMAGE SUPPLIED BY JOSEPH BERMAN/MAX CHU)

Joseph and Josie: The art of self-expression through drag

By Adriana Fallico

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

The code switching trap: identity versus acceptance

By Daniyah Yaqoob

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Embracing the black sheep: Students find liberation in being different

By Jasmine Makar

(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Love without compromise: Balancing relationships with traditional expectations

By Sorousheh Salman

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

How my two-week exchange in Italy ~changed me~

By Dylan Marks

(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

“We built that community”: TMU students with disabilities on self-advocacy as survival

By Ella Miller

(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Removing the stigma of the solo: TMU’s introverted students are defying extroverted norms

By Eunice Soriano

(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Quiz: Do you care about what people think of you?

By Ananya Sharma