The Unapologetic Issue

March 12, 2025

(KHADIJAH GHAURI AND SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Editorial: To be is the greatest act of courage
By Khushy Vashisht

An illustration of three different coloured figures holding different items including a journal and prayer mat
(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Small Identity Staples: How TMU Students Carry Themselves on Campus
By Zoha Naghar

An image with illustrations of a phone, graduation cap, and text message bubbles behind the individual in the photo
(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Student by Day, Influencer…Also by Day
By Rogene Teodoro

(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

The Eyeopener’s Unapologetic Playlist 
By The Eyeopener masthead

An image of multiple individuals standing in a group embrace
(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Embracing culture in the face of discrimination
By Shumaila Mubarak

An image of two individuals wearing Hijab and facing each other
(NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Faith and Fabric: Personal journeys to the hijab
By Lama Alshami

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NAGEEN RIAZ/THE EYEOPENER)

Dismantling beauty standards we never asked for
By Lillie Coussée

An illustrated image of an individual with colourful elements around the subject
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SAIF KHAN/THE EYEOPENER, IMAGE SUPPLIED BY JOSEPH BERMAN/MAX CHU)

Joseph and Josie: The art of self-expression through drag
By Adriana Fallico

An illustrated image with an individual half drawn
(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

The code switching trap: identity versus acceptance
By Daniyah Yaqoob

An image with illustrations of colourful squiggles and an inserted image of a black sheep in the center of the image
(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Embracing the black sheep: Students find liberation in being different
By Jasmine Makar

A picture of two individuals holding hands
(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Love without compromise: Balancing relationships with traditional expectations
By Sorousheh Salman

An illustrated image with three images of an individual looking in different directions and making different facial reactions
(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

How my two-week exchange in Italy ~changed me~
By Dylan Marks

An illustration of three different individuals with symbols around their heads
(SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

“We built that community”: TMU students with disabilities on self-advocacy as survival
By Ella Miller

An image with colourful illustrations drawn fully over certain individuals with full colour
(KHADIJAH GHAURI & SAIF-ULLAH KHAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Removing the stigma of the solo: TMU’s introverted students are defying extroverted norms
By Eunice Soriano

An image of multiple individuals staring at the person standing in the centre of the photo
(KHADIJAH GHAURI/THE EYEOPENER)

Quiz: Do you care about what people think of you?
By Ananya Sharma

Leave a Reply